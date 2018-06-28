SA lags behind as move to electric cars gathers pace

SA may have just 18 months to catch up to the rest of the world when it comes to new car engine technology. This warning comes from Nico Vermeulen, director of the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA.

Vermeulen says many global car companies are manufacturing engines with outdated or rapidly dating technology to supply SA.

"In 18 months’ time, many manufacturers will not have access to this older technology," says Vermeulen. "Then we have a problem."

Tim Abbott, BMW SA’s MD, says it is unlikely that the country will become a market for older-technology vehicles produced in places such as China and India.

"The chances are that over the medium term we will see a mix of vehicles on our roads," says Abbott. "The country may move slightly slower than the larger markets, but this will allow the developed world to bear the cost of developing emissions-free mobility, and in time EVs [electric vehicles] will reach a tipping point of price parity with traditional internal combustion vehicles, at which point their benefits will be better understood. With government assistance it is possible to do this quicker, but, in time, individual mobility that is connected and emissions-free [engines] is where we’re going."