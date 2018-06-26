Civil engineers’ gloom lifts, but only a very little bit

South African civil engineers, whose pessimism sank to a record low in the first quarter of 2018, became slightly less gloomy in the second quarter.

A quarterly poll of civil engineers done by Stellenbosch University’s Bureau of Economic Research (BER) and sponsored by First National Bank (FNB), recorded an improvement to 15 index points in the second quarter from 12 in the first quarter.

A score of 15 points means 85% of civil engineers surveyed are dissatisfied with prevailing business conditions.

"The results this quarter confirm that the environment for civil contractors remains difficult. This is in line with reports about possible consolidation in the sector, as well as industry stalwart Basil Read’s recent application for voluntary business rescue," FNB senior economic analyst Jason Muscat said in a media release on Tuesday.