How tackling tribology in SA could save energy

Tribology has nothing to do with the study of remote tribes. Rather, it is something that could help local motorists and businesses save nearly 18-million litres of petrol each year and potentially billions of rands in other energy costs, according to a panel of experts in a new study by the Academy of Science of SA.

SA’s energy consumption is about twice the international average, yet it lags many others in implementing efficiencies.

The word tribology is derived from the classic Greek verb "tribo" (meaning "I rub") and is the study of friction, the killer of smooth mechanical efficiency.

In 1493, Leonardo da Vinci was one of the first scientists to study the laws of friction, but the word tribology only gained traction about 50 years ago when the British mechanical engineer, Peter Jost, published a report that highlighted the massive cost to the UK economy of friction, wear and corrosion.

The Jost Report of 1966 led to the formation of tribology societies and associations across the world and spurred new multidisciplinary research efforts focused on friction, lubrication and reducing wear and tear.

The Academy of Science of SA report, entitled The State of Research, Development and Innovation of Electrical Energy Efficiency Technologies in SA, cites a South African Institute of Tribology study that argues that the effect of changing one can of engine oil — multiplied across an entire vehicle population — can translate into significant savings.

Many older motorists simply chuck a pint of SAE 40 motor oil into their engines in response to dip-stick warnings, totally ignoring newer multigrade lubricants, such as 15W40, which contain viscosity additives that allow the oil to flow differently under hot and cold conditions, thereby reducing friction, improving efficiency and reducing wear and tear.

Engine oil

Local tribologists note that a large portion of the South African car fleet is considered to be relatively old, with 40% of vehicles older than 10 years.

"It is assumed that the majority of these vehicles, as well as the taxi market, are using monograde SAE 40 engine oil. If it is assumed that these vehicles consume 30% of the petrol sales, changing them to multigrade 15W40 oils would result in between 7-million to 18-million litres of petrol savings," the tribology institute concluded.

Eskom ran a tribology experiment at the Matimba power station in Limpopo seven years ago, which involved switching to more efficient synthetic oils to lubricate the helical gear drives for its air condenser cooling fans. "Final results verified that synthetic gear oils lowered energy consumption by an average of 2.2%. If all gearboxes were converted to use the same synthetic lubricant, potential energy savings at Matimba would be 1,425kW, or roughly 11.5MWh a year," the tribology institute found.

"Converting all major gearboxes in Eskom to a suitable synthetic oil could conservatively provide savings as high as 20MWh or 140,000GWh.