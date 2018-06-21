Cashless payments are just the ticket for future festivals

Some venues in the US now only allow digital payments for ticketing and other transactions. Patrons are given options to load money on their radio-frequency identification wristbands or on cards, which they can use to pay for food, beverages and merchandise. This can be done online before the event, or they can use their bank cards or cash at the venues to load credit.

"This is a new industry in SA but it will explode as many event production companies are increasingly embracing cashless facilities," says Shai Evian, founder of local technology group Howler.

G&G Productions logistics manager Kate Preuss says that all of their events no longer take cash payments.

"This provides a safer environment when attending a festival. It also prevents vendors overcharging customers."

Big Concerts International operations manager Len Marais says there are many benefits to cashless systems such as wristbands, cards and cellphone apps. He says they allow the company to tailor offerings, such as discounts for repeat customers.

Cashless payments on food sold at events can also be tailored, such as festival goers prepurchasing their meals and collecting them on arrival.

Big Concerts is one of the biggest production companies in SA and has brought global artists including UB40, Carlos Santana and Bieber to the country. They are showcasing Katy Perry in July.

Marais says the event industry in SA lags other markets in terms of embracing technology. "This is largely due to the public not embracing technology across the generational spectrum," he says.

"We are still using thermal [printed] tickets, and even where fully digital tickets can be implemented, we are finding that not all individuals have smartphones that enable them to do this."

The growth in general online sales in SA provides hope that the new technologies may trickle down to the festival industry, Marais says.

However, as "great" as the cashless system is, Marais says it is only feasible at festivals or other multiday events. He says one-day events require many card-loading stations or queues would be slow moving.