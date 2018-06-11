How to use technology to avoid business traveller burnout

For years, corporate travel policy has been cost-centric in nature, quite often to the detriment of a traveller’s wellbeing. As the search for talent becomes more challenging, that’s slowly changing.

The term “traveller friction” has emerged in corporate corridors, with a renewed focus on preventing burnout during business travel and improving staff retention.

The threat of traveller friction makes it necessary for companies to balance their cost-centric travel policies with traveller-focused policies that boost employee wellbeing and job satisfaction to achieve better business performance.

What is traveller friction?

The godfather of traveller friction, tClara CEO Scott Gillespie, coined the phrase five years ago. Gillespie put a name to the impact on morale and productivity that the wear and tear of too many nights away from home, too many time zone crosses and too many early morning wake-up calls to catch flights have on travellers.

“Traveller friction is not new at all, but the attention our industry is paying to it is. The industry is learning more about the true costs of travel. Replacing skilled talent is expensive, which is why traveller friction mitigation is becoming important,” says Gillespie.