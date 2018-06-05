Are digital darlings of social media bloggers or the new web PR?

She is now a well-known social media influencer in Ivory Coast, neighbouring countries and the Francophone diaspora. She has a Wikipedia profile, and has been invited to the Élysée Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the digital market in Francophone countries.

"A man with a humble but dynamic and assertive posture," says Brou of Macron.

"He listened to us around the table. He was taking notes. He asked questions."

"Geek" or "digital entrepreneur" is how she describes herself. She attended the African Development Bank’s (AfDB’s) 2018 annual meeting of its board of governors.

Brou’s presence at the week-long event was an unusual corporate communications strategy on the part of the organisers. In addition to a clutch of journalists from African countries, the bank also flew in web influencers — among them Brou and SA’s Ulrich Janse van Vuuren — to reach their followers on social media.

The thinking seems to be that influencers can reach more people than traditional journalists and have a richer connection with their followers.

"I attended and had the freedom to provide an inside view in my own voice and from my own perspective," Van Vuuren says. "This allowed people who were not there to engage with the sessions online in real time, ask questions, add their opinions and follow the meetings live on social media."

Brou has a following of more than 150,000 people on Twitter and Facebook combined. She thinks the AfDB saw the potential of harnessing her network four years ago when she was invited to the bank’s annual meeting in Abidjan.

But are influencers yet another threat to journalism and newspapers? Their rise represents an acceptance of opinion leaders as interpreters of events as much as it devalues what traditionally has been an obsession with the "objective" reporting of facts.

"They invited me as a blogger," she says. As to what her brief was this time round, Brou says: "The bank can talk to my audience, using me."

Her audience are 20 to 40 years old, she says. "They are educated, they are fully connected." Among them are workers, entrepreneurs and students, "and they are very aware of what’s happening in the world".

William Bird, head of Media Monitoring Africa in Johannesburg, likens influencers to public-relations (PR) practitioners, but he adds that bloggers do not necessarily fall into this category.

He says it depends on how they approach their blogs, whether they use them for PR or more journalistically.

"The fine line influencers have to travel is to promote a product or a brand in such a manner that they make it seem to be reasonably [and] possibly fair."