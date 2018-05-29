Business

After being bought by Turkey’s DHT, iron and steel plant Cisco gets set to open

29 May 2018 - 14:10 Linda Ensor
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

A refurbished iron and steel plant in Cape Town is to be officially opened by Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel on Wednesday.

The Cape Town Iron and Steel Works (Cisco) plant was purchased in 2012 by Turkish company DHT Holdings, which invested R550m in expanding and upgrading it. The investment represents one of the largest investments by a Turkish firm in SA.

The factory produces steel from scrap metal using electric arc furnaces. Its products, which are used typically in the manufacturing and construction industries, are sold domestically as well as exported to the rest of Southern Africa and other international regions.

According to the Department of Economic Development, Cisco expects to source 500,000 tonnes per year of scrap metal at full production but this will require that the export of scrap metal is limited. Local foundries and steel mini-mills have been under pressure for a number of years due to the unavailability of scrap metal because of a surge in exports.

The reopening of the Cisco factory follows the introduction of a trade directive issued by Patel, which provides local steel mills with greater access to scrap metal through a price preference system that favours the local industry.

The Cisco factory was originally established in 1967 but the factory was closed down in 2010 by its previous owner, Murray & Roberts, and put on care and maintenance.

ArcelorMittal SA to sell Macsteel stake

The proceeds of the sale are to fund working capital requirements and investments, says CEO Kobus Verster
Companies
8 hours ago

Aveng share price falls 13% amid negotiations with Murray & Roberts

Aveng intimates that the hostile takeover by Germany’s Aton will trump it being bought by M&R
Companies
1 hour ago

Urgent need to address steel industry 'tilt'

'Almost farcical' protection of primary producer dents sector
Opinion
9 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Can-do boss William Yang has a chrome plan to topple giant China

The new kid on SA’s chrome block says his plan could trigger a wave of industrialisation in poor parts of South Africa, bringing investment and ...
Companies
8 days ago

Economic constraints likely to show Donald Trump is all mouth and no muscle

Despite wielding the blunt weapon of tariff hikes, it is far from certain the president seeks a full-scale trade war, writes John Orford
Opinion
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
After being bought by Turkey’s DHT, iron and ...
Business
2.
Government offers car makers tax breaks to double ...
Business
3.
SA's first cryptocurrency ATM launched
Business
4.
More black industrialists selected for ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.