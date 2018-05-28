How to choose the right travel partner for your business

They say people ultimately choose to do business with people they like. That may be true for companies that have a more flexible approach to procurement, but in the world of travel management it’s often more to do with the bottom line than who plays a better game of golf.

Choosing the right travel management company (TMC) to support your company can often be a daunting and drawn-out process, especially when you struggle to differentiate between the services offered by each TMC, says ‎Euan McNeil, general manager at FCM Travel Solutions South Africa, a division of Flight Centre Travel Group. “The secret to finding the right match for you is to understand that what you put in, is what you get out.

“By spending time shaping your request for proposal (RFP), you stand a much better of chance of receiving a meaningful proposal from TMCs that will help you select the best partner for your business,” says McNeil.

But having a tip-top RFP isn’t the only secret to picking the right travel management company. McNeil offers a few tips on what to look for when you’re in the selection process:

What’s behind the name?

There are many tried-and-tested brands with global influence in the travel management space. It is however important to look beyond the name and at the company’s cultures, business and goals.

Consider the company’s ownership structure and the knowledge and experience of its people. Do not be afraid to ask for references because selecting a TMC is not dissimilar to hiring a staff member. While things may look good on paper, the proof is in performance and being able to prove it.

Is the prospective TMC partner asking the right questions? You do not need a one-size-fits-all solution and if the company is really interested in your business, they will want to get to know your business in-depth – your goals, your structure, your needs.

Important considerations in South Africa not only include their approach to B-BBEE and their approach to social responsibility but also their level of engagement with the local community and how this compares with your company’s approach.

It is almost worth saying that beyond business, there is a real need for the two companies to have a cultural fit so that you can rest assured your chosen TMC partner not only focuses on the job at hand, but pays extra attention to detail to ensure your needs are fully understood and cared for. In other words, their success is your success.

Committed to service

A contract signed is a promise kept. You have to make sure that your chosen TMC will be held accountable for their level of service beyond the signing of a contract. Ask to see the TMC’s service level agreement (SLA) and understand fully what the consequences are of non-delivery.

Here are some minimum requirements for an SLA: