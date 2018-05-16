Finalists announced for 2018 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards

The inaugural Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards, presented in partnership with Fetola, Cold Press Media and Tiso Blackstar Group, will take place on May 23 2018 at a prestigious breakfast event in Johannesburg.

The awards acknowledge leading organisations with successful supplier development programmes that have a lasting effect beyond simple scorecard compliance.

Vusi Fele, chief procurement officer at Absa, says the importance of supplier development, particularly in the current South African context, should not be underestimated.

“We are proud and delighted to be a partner of these inaugural awards, which recognise and honour some of the country’s leading champions (both individuals and corporates) of supplier development.

“At Absa we believe that opening up opportunities for small to medium-sized enterprises to access corporate supply and delivery chains is one of the most efficient and consistent ways in which established corporates can contribute to sustainable entrepreneurship development.”

The 2018 finalists illustrate the huge effect that corporate South Africa has on the national growth and transformation agenda, and showcase how successful supplier development programmes lead to sustainable growth, genuine empowerment and positive benefits for all stakeholders.

The 2018 Absa Business Day Supplier Development Awards finalists are:

Accenture

Nando’s

Coca-Cola Beverages SouthAfrica

Pick n Pay Retailers

Distell Group

Property Point – A Growthpoint Properties Limited Initiative

Hatch Africa

Sappi Southern Africa (Sappi Forests)

Massmart

Sasol South Africa

MultiChoice South Africa

Sun International

In addition, the following organisations have been acknowledged as “highly commended” by the judging panel:

Barloworld

De Beers Consolidated Mines

Coega Development Corporation

Macsteel

Compass Group Southern Africa

Old Mutual and Old Mutual’s Masisizane Fund

Cullinan Diamonds

Transnet

To showcase best practice, the awards acknowledge newcomers to the arena: innovation, youth, and impact on women and rural economies.

The Absa Business Day Supplier Development publication, to be released at the awards, will provide thought-leadership pieces and a benchmark report for best practice.



Event details

Date: May 23 2018

Time: 7am-12pm

Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg

Ticket price: R950 ex VAT

For more information visit the website or email Lucy Johnson on JohnsonL@tisoblackstar.co.za

The winners and stakeholders will benefit from interactive engagement and dialogue to increase understanding of supplier development success at the awards ceremony.

A series of post-awards events such as The CEO Dialogues will create a compelling platform for corporate South Africa to work together to generate collective learning.