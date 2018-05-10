Win one of five seats to attend the ACCA and Business Day breakfast

The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), Business Day and Africa Shared Value are working together to create a platform for important business conversations around shaping the finance leaders of tomorrow.

ACCA, Business Day and Africa Shared Value invite you to join the Business Day Dialogues, taking place on May 22 in Parktown. Joanne Joseph will be the master of ceremonies, and speakers include Mark Kramer, co-founder of FSG and world-renowned shared value pioneer; seasoned executive and Bowman’s chief financial officer Jo-Ann Pohl; Brian Kgomo, MD of ILB Advisory Services and governance, risk and ethics specialist; and Faith Ngwenya, technical executive of the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA).

The shared value discussion aims to unpack the drivers of change and the future finance professional. One of the many questions asked when ACCA embarked on a research project to understand the future trajectory of the accountancy profession, was: what does it take to be a leader in the field?

The results published in the report, Professional Accountants of the Future: Drivers of Change and Future Skills, provide an insight into where the profession is now and where it needs to be in the future.

As a result of this research, ACCA was then able to transform its qualification, and develop innovations to shape the future of global accountancy. To find out more, enter to win a seat on May 22.

As the global body for professional accountants, with membership across 180 countries, ACCA is well positioned to answer today’s challenging questions in preparation for the future.

Continued discussions about the role of the profession show that it will increasingly contribute to the wider strategic direction of businesses over the next decade. This means the role of leadership will extend beyond the finance function, and accountants will become more proactive than reactive. They will partner, collaborate, network and develop and manage relationships with a broader range of stakeholders.

Event details

Date: May 22 2018

Time: 7.30am-10.30am

Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg

How to win tickets

Visit the website to win one of five seats at the table.

Entries close May 17 and winners will be contacted directly before the event.