Corporate social investment has the power to help bring about social justice and to end poverty‚ inequality and unemployment, says Thuli Madonsela.

The former public protector delivered the keynote address at the 11th annual Trialogue Business in Society Conference in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

"Business is in a position of power and privilege, and business has a voice‚ in the same way that when you become an advocate‚ you have a voice.

"It also means that you have an obligation to leverage your influence for good‚" said Madonsela‚ who is now the social justice chair at the law faculty of Stellenbosch University.

She said the indignities imposed by poverty‚ inequality and unemployment could pose a threat to democracy.