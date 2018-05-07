Galileo Russell, magnifico finance nerd who upstaged analysts on call with Elon Musk

"Elon just opened a Pandora’s box, and it’s a super interesting development," Russell said. "The analysts are pissed. But analysts better step up to the plate and ask better questions or be prepared that more people like me will be on these calls."

The time that Tesla’s chairman and CEO spent with the young man did irk some of the regulars who were, after all, posing legitimate questions about Tesla, which hasn’t earned an annual profit in its 15-year history. Musk dismissed what he said were "dry" and "bonehead" queries, punctuating his put-downs by saying "they’re killing me".

Then it was dream-come-true time for Russell. Growing up as a teenager in Seattle, he read "The Snowball," a biography of Warren Buffett, and traded options and penny stocks. He graduated from New York University’s Stern School of Business in 2015. After that, he got a gig managing $500,000 for a private investor who now follows HyperChange.

The channel was launched in 2017 and has more than 13,000 subscribers. (A pumped-up Russell thanked them in a video, saying he was "basically still in complete shock" and "processing this entire epic situation".) He writes an affiliated newsletter about finance, economics, sustainability and more.

His 68-page book HyperChange: A Scheme of Consciousness, is about his view of "the modern economic era of perpetually accelerating disruption". The view being, basically, that disruption is where it’s at.