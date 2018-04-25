Talks aimed at Black Business Council’s return to umbrella body Busa

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) says there are no plans of a merger with the Black Business Council, but it is in talks with the BBC to return to Business Unity SA (Busa).

Busa is the umbrella organisation for business in SA.

"BLSA would like to confirm that it is in talks with the BBC, but the talks are aimed at seeing the BBC return to an apex body of business. The architecture and modalities of such a return have yet to be agreed," BLSA said in a statement on Wednesday.

It added that there are no talks or plans for a merger between the BBC and BLSA.

In 2017, the BBC had a fallout with Busa at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac), ending a 23-year partnership between the two. Busa, which is the recognised voice of business at Nedlac, formally advised the BBC in May 2017 of the termination of the co-operation, after a unanimous decision.

Between 2012 and 2015, a memorandum of understanding between the BBC and Busa provided a framework for promoting the interests of business at Nedlac. The BBC participated in Nedlac proceedings through Busa.

The relationship between the two has long been strained. In 2012, the BBC formally split from Busa, saying at the time that it felt Busa was unable to represent the interests of black business.