Domain registration tool to help small firms

Telecommunications and Postal Services Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams will launch the domain-name registration platform on Tuesday to enable small to medium entities to register their company names and websites simultaneously.

The Companies and Intellectual Properties Commission (CIPC) and the .ZA Domain Name Authority (Zadna) have developed a system that integrates company registration and domain-name registration.

This system will enable companies to have an immediate digital presence.

"The partnership between CIPC and the Zadna is in line with the national integrated ICT [information and communications technology] white paper policy that alludes to SMME [small, medium and micro-sized enterprises] development and support," said Ndabeni-Abrahams. "This collaboration will enable SMMEs to have a domain name and website at the onset of company registration, thereby supporting the development of the SMMEs."

The department says CIPC has been accredited as a registrar and will charge a R51.75 registration fee for domain names.

ZA Central Registry (ZACR) CEO Lucky Masilela has said the new offering "seamlessly combines the offline and online worlds" to provide convenience and protection for start-ups."

The ZACR is responsible for the approval of South African domain names and also administers the .africa domain name.

According to ZACR, SA has more than 1.1-million domains registered under the .za internet country code.

The local internet space has also expanded with the addition of domain names ending with city names such as .durban, .capetown and .joburg.

Zadna manages and regulates the .za name space.

mochikot@businesslive.co.za