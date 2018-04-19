Adila Chowan: I fought for women

Final straw

"There [were] senior executives of the group, and I was totally shocked when he turned and said to me: ‘You’re black, you’re female, you’re employment equity, you’re technically competent, I would like to keep you but if you want to go, go’. Others have left his management and done better on the outside. [This] was basically telling me to go away. I was broken, and upset, and I think that was the final straw for me."

Chowan said Lamberti later made her feel like the only reason she’d been employed within the group was because she was an "equity employment employee". She testified that she’d never been spoken to like this before. "I had built my career. I had been a chief financial officer. I had acted as a CEO. All those achievements were not being recognised, apart from the fact that I was now being objectified in terms of being a female employment equity candidate."

She laid a grievance against Lamberti and Janse van Rensburg with then Imperial chair Thulani Gcabashe, and was later summarily suspended. The lawyer Lamberti had sought advice from in regard to Chowan’s suspension was then appointed to investigate her. The investigation found that Chowan’s allegations were "completely without foundation in fact, and are devoid of substance".

The chartered accountant with the previously unblemished record was dismissed on charges of misconduct her advocate Dali Mpofu would later slam as "completely trumped up". "I was basically marched off the premises," she said.

Hostile gaze

Chowan was subsequently diagnosed with cancer and had just undergone surgery when she got into the witness box against Lamberti and AMH. Both had sought to quash her claim as being without any basis, but failed to do so. She was then offered a multimillion-rand settlement to drop the case.

"I knew then, and I know now, that there were so many other women who had gone through what I had, and who did not have the power to fight. I cashed in my pension. I took every single cent that I had to clear my name and to make sure that another woman doesn’t go through this. This was not just about me, and I knew that."

Lamberti never testified in the case, leaving Meyer to make an adverse credibility finding against him.

The judge found that Chowan was, indeed, entitled to damages as a consequence of the "wrongful impairment to her dignity" she suffered at the hands of AMH and Lamberti. Those damages can be determined through another court case, but it’s far more likely that Imperial — whose board is understood to have asked Lamberti to step down on Tuesday — will seek to negotiate a settlement outside of an increasingly hostile public gaze.