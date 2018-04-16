JSE now offers smart venue for hire and training academy

In June last year, technology company Ansys celebrated its 10th anniversary as an AltX-listed company on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) with a market-opening event.

Ansys – which was also marking its 30th birthday and a set of solid annual results announced by CEO Teddy Daka and chairperson Nonhlanhla Mjoli-Mncube – filled the foyer of the JSE for a countdown to 9am when trading officially started.

Board members, executive committee members and partners gathered on stage to blow the ceremonial kudu horn and vuvuzela, and to hear the beat of the drum and the sweet sounds of the marimba as its staff and supporters cheered. Breakfast was served and the annual results were presented in the adjoining auditorium.

Unlisted and listed companies and even non-profit organisations are invited to celebrate with a symbolic market opening such as this one, or to host business meetings, executive lunches and smart awards functions at the JSE.

“It’s a great opportunity to shine the spotlight on commerce,” says Carol Crozier, manager of company services in the capital markets division of the JSE.

Located in a single building in the heart of Sandton’s financial hub, the JSE has a number of venues and services available for hire and can accommodate up to 500 guests. Parking is available on site for a limited number of VIPs and in the adjacent underground parkade.

Venue hire is competitively priced and a number of optional extras – such as equipment, services, additional venues and training – can be incorporated into special packages. The SABC and Power FM broadcast from on-site studios, and there is a range of gathering areas, digital signage, media and breakaway rooms, an executive dining room and an auditorium equipped with the latest technical features following a major renovation.

Some companies have used the space to live-stream their results around the world, thanks to the fast on-site broadband internet and equipment.

In addition to the infrastructure and equipment, the venue has a dedicated sound engineer and technicians to ensure everything runs smoothly. The events team takes care of client relations and is familiar with the security and political protocols for hosting high-ranking government officials and dignitaries. A caterer adds the finishing culinary touches.

The JSE Training Academy

In addition to the venue-for-hire offering, the JSE Training Academy offers a range of short courses for businesses to learn more about requirements for listing as well as investor relations training, insights and collateral development, media training, roadshows, and analyst research report hosting.

Crozier says a partnership with the JSE is beneficial for business in general and for sponsors of business. “At the JSE we looked at what other exchanges and bourses around the world are doing and have tailored our offering accordingly. We are focused on understanding how best to support our stakeholders in promoting themselves to their investors.

“We are able to host almost any event at any time, as long as it promotes South African investment. We also have a Companies and Intellectual Property Commission satellite office here for the convenience of our clientele. This really is a one-stop shop and we offer a different dynamic – we’re not a convention centre or hotel. The JSE touch points we offer for events inform the experience.”

