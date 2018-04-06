Financial and Fiscal Commission CEO aims to deepen SA’s fiscal relations

The commission provides input on national legislation dealing with the division of revenue among the spheres of government, equitable shares and national grants to provincial or local government. Such legislation may not be passed before Parliament has consulted the commission and considered its recommendations.

The FFC also makes other submissions on its own initiative or when it is requested to do so and acts as a consultative body for all spheres of government.

Brown notes that another important advisory task for the commission relates to making recommendations on the assignment of functions or fiscal powers to local government.

Such an assignment carries no legal force if the FFC’s views have not been considered.

There is a perception that the commission’s recommen-dations are ignored by the government but Brown is convinced it plays an important role in supporting democracy.

"The FFC played an influential role in establishing the system of inter-governmental fiscal relations in South Africa after the transition to democracy and will provide independent and impartial rationality for difficult choices that lie ahead," she says.

Brown notes several examples where the Treasury has acted on the commission’s recommendations. These include the first equitable share formula, the costed norms approach to the division of revenue, the vertical division of revenue, "top slicing" of national debt and the review of the local government fiscal framework.

She adds that the onus is on Parliament to ensure that the FFC’s recommendations are implemented as it is only an advisory body.

In future she would like the FFC to follow up more on its recommendations and to look in more detail into the implementation of these.

Brown joined the Treasury in 2002 as a policy analyst working on the criminal justice system. From 2007 she headed the expenditure planning unit, managing the budget process.

She was responsible for SA’s participation in international budget reform forums and the country’s responses to international country assessments.

Brown also served as the chairwoman of the Collaborative Africa Budget Reform Initiative and has represented the country in international structures such as the Global Initiative for Fiscal Transparency.

She played a key role in broadening public participation in the budget process.

In the view of the commissioners who serve on the FFC board, Brown brings with her a "wealth of experience, knowledge and expertise in the comprehensive economic and fiscal governance, public policy and financial planning and systems arenas within the public sector".

