Attend a Business Day Dialogue on access to finance for small businesses

Business Day has partnered with Ithala Development Finance Corporation in KwaZulu-Natal to host a series of thought-provoking dialogues between the public and the private sector, with an emphasis on long-lasting collaboration to address the socioeconomic challenges facing SA.

The theme for the next Ithala Business Day Dialogue, hosted by Alex Mthiyane, is “Access to Finance as a Prerequisite to Small-Business Growth and Sustainability”.

An expert panel will debate this topic to see how it affects small, medium-sized and micro-enterprises (SMMEs) and cooperatives; to explore the development of economically sustainable businesses; and to share ideas on how the public and private sector can collaborate to drive radical and inclusive socioeconomic transformation in SA.

KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala, who is also the leader of government business in the province, will deliver the keynote address and take part in the panel discussion, to explain how the government helps SMMEs and Cooperatives access finance for their businesses.

Date: Tuesday March 20 2018

Venue: Southern Sun Elangeni, Durban

Time: 7.30am–10.30am

