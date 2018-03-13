You’re invited to a Business Day/Sanral Dialogue on transport

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) and Business Day are hosting a Business Day Dialogue on ensuring the efficient and safe movement of goods and people.

The event, which is free to attend, is taking place at the Emnotweni Arena, in Mbombela (Nelspruit), Mpumalanga, on March 19 2018 from 7.30am to 10.30am.

It is part of a series of dialogues taking place in each of Sanral’s four regions to highlight the catalytic role that transport infrastructure plays in regional growth, economic transformation and job creation.

Among the issues that will be addressed are:

Trends in road safety and their implications for transport in Mpumalanga.

Planning road infrastructure to meet the needs of the provincial and regional economy.

Cooperation between the public sector, educational authorities and communities to improve road safety education.

Sanral’s Horizon 2030 strategy and its implications for transport, engineering and construction.

Our panel of experts will be announced soon.

Book your spot now

To book your seat, please contact Siphokazi Roji on rojis@tisoblackstar.co.za or call +27 11 280 5664 before 5pm on March 16 2018.