US-based health consultancy seeks legal and corporate advisory services in SA
JSI Research and Training Institute has issued notice of a request for proposals for services
John Snow (JSI) and the JSI Research and Training Institute, which provide public health and community health consulting services to organisations in the US and around the world, have issued notice of a request for proposals (RFP) for legal and corporate advisory services in SA.
This RFP is intended for qualified lawyers and corporate accounting firms with the authority to provide legal services, tax advisory and corporate advisory services according to SA’s laws and regulations.
- RFP number: 18-27
- Issuance date: March 12 2018
- Period of performance: April 2018–March 2019 (renewable)
- Closing date for questions: March 15 2018 at 5pm
- Closing date for expressions of interest: March 15 2018 at 5pm
- Due date: March 28 2018 at 12pm
More about JSI
JSI is a public health management consulting organisation dedicated to improving the health of individuals and communities through improved quality, access to and equity of health services and improved health systems. Based in Boston, Massachusetts, JSI operates through an affiliated company based in Pretoria, SA.
It wants to engage a firm to advise and facilitate the following:
- the establishment of an appropriate local presence for identified upcoming business opportunities;
- local and/or regional market entry; and
- ongoing advisory services for successful business operations.
The successful party will give expert legal and corporate advice in areas including but not limited to tax, corporate governance, company registration, human resources, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, immigration, and related matters.
“Please submit your most competitive proposal in accordance with instructions in the detailed RFP (available by email from modiehi_tikwane@za.jsi.com), including all require certifications,” says JSI in its notice. “Any award issued as a result of this RFP will be subject to all instructions, certifications, terms and conditions, and specifications included in this RFP.”
The RFP notice in no way obligates JSI to make any award, and any awards made subsequent to this notice will be subject to terms and conditions.
If you are interested in bidding on this RFP, contact modiehi_tikwane@za.jsi.com and ask for the full, detailed RFP. All proposals, inquiries and correspondence pertaining to this matter must be clearly referenced “JSI RFP 18-27”.
This article was paid for by John Snow.
Please sign in or register to comment.