US-based health consultancy seeks legal and corporate advisory services in SA

It wants to engage a firm to advise and facilitate the following:

the establishment of an appropriate local presence for identified upcoming business opportunities;

local and/or regional market entry; and

ongoing advisory services for successful business operations.

The successful party will give expert legal and corporate advice in areas including but not limited to tax, corporate governance, company registration, human resources, regulatory compliance, intellectual property, immigration, and related matters.

“Please submit your most competitive proposal in accordance with instructions in the detailed RFP (available by email from modiehi_tikwane@za.jsi.com), including all require certifications,” says JSI in its notice. “Any award issued as a result of this RFP will be subject to all instructions, certifications, terms and conditions, and specifications included in this RFP.”

The RFP notice in no way obligates JSI to make any award, and any awards made subsequent to this notice will be subject to terms and conditions.

If you are interested in bidding on this RFP, contact modiehi_tikwane@za.jsi.com and ask for the full, detailed RFP. All proposals, inquiries and correspondence pertaining to this matter must be clearly referenced “JSI RFP 18-27”.

This article was paid for by John Snow.