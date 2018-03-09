Studies show women are denied access to top posts and labour market

The proportion of women represented in the C-suite has declined, while female workers in SA are not fairing well, according to two studies released on Thursday.

In SA, the Women in Business report shows that "almost one-third (29%) of senior roles … are filled by women, [however], one in five local businesses (20%) still have no women in senior positions".

"Businesses with all-male leadership need to act fast if they are to stay competitive," warned Lee-Anne Bac, a director at Grant Thornton Johannesburg on Thursday, which was International Women’s Day.

University of the Witwatersrand political sciences professor Sheila Meintjes blamed a lack of political will for the worsening labour market trends in SA.