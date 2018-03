Equitable land solution paramount to South Africa’s progress, business leaders hear

Paul Mashatile, treasurer-general of the ANC, told business leaders at a conference on the future of South Africa that the issue of expropriation of land without compensation has to be addressed in a manner that does not disrupt the economy and in a way that provides redress for injustices of the past.

He said land and access to land had been taken from the majority in the past. "It’s not just private land, we’ve done an audit of state land and also land in the hands of absentee landowners," said Mashatile, adding that if people were given land they must also be given support. He said the need for land was not only in rural areas. In urban areas land was needed to build houses and factories.

Jabu Mabuza, head of Business Leadership SA (BLSA) and recently appointed chair of Eskom, told the predominantly white male audience, that the land issue had to be dealt with. "We mustn’t become hysterical, BLSA has agreed we are going to stand up and participate in the discussion, it’s very emotive but we have to recognise things can’t be the same."