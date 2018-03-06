Abolishing debt will be Constitutional if ‘hear the other side’ rule is upheld

The Department of Trade and Industry believes that the extinguishing of debt as proposed in the draft National Credit Amendment Bill, will be constitutional as long as it follows a particular process, which embodies the "audi alteram partem" ("hear the other side") rule.

This was the view of senior counsel, which advised the department on the constitutionality of the draft bill, which aims to offer debt relief — including, ultimately, writing off debt — to those with a gross income of less than R7,500 and with no realisable assets.

Trade and Industry director-general Lionel October was responding on behalf of the department and the National Credit Regulator, to the public comments on the bill proposed by Parliament’s trade and industry committee.

The banking sector opposes the bill, arguing that banks have their own effective debt-relief measures. Concerns were expressed that the extinguishing of debt would be unconstitutional as it would deprive credit providers of their property.

October said in a briefing to Parliament’s trade and industry committee that all jurisdictions accepted that debt could be extinguished (for example in liquidations, business rescue and debt write-offs) and that this was not expropriation. What was important was that the process was followed and that the other side had an opportunity to be heard.