You’re invited to a Business Day Dialogue on infrastructure

The next Dialogue takes place on Wednesday February 21 at the Mthatha Dam Resort in the Eastern Cape.

Join South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma to discuss the theme "Driving Sustainable Development through Infrastructure".

Macozoma holds a master of science degree in civil engineering, and was chief officer for transport and logistics in the 2010 Fifa World Cup local organising committee. He has held positions within the Department of Transport and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and is a former MD of the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

Date: Wednesday February 21

Wednesday February 21 Time: 7.30am–10.30am

7.30am–10.30am Venue: Mthatha Dam Resort (view map)

It's easy: simply email your name, surname, job title and phone number as soon as possible to Siphokazi Roji on rojis@tisoblackstar.co.za or call +27 11 280 5664.