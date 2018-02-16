Business

You’re invited to a Business Day Dialogue on infrastructure

Sanral CEO to discuss driving sustainable development through infrastructure

16 February 2018 - 14:12
Picture: 123RF/WASTESOUL
The Business Day Dialogues series brings together experts from various industries to discuss topics of national or regional importance in the realms of business and industry, the economy, politics and more.

The next Dialogue takes place on Wednesday February 21 at the Mthatha Dam Resort in the Eastern Cape.

Join South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) CEO Skhumbuzo Macozoma to discuss the theme "Driving Sustainable Development through Infrastructure".

Macozoma holds a master of science degree in civil engineering, and was chief officer for transport and logistics in the 2010 Fifa World Cup local organising committee. He has held positions within the Department of Transport and Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, and is a former MD of the Johannesburg Roads Agency.

DETAILS

  • Date: Wednesday February 21
  • Time: 7.30am–10.30am
  • Venue: Mthatha Dam Resort (view map)

HOW TO ATTEND (FREE)

It's easy: simply email your name, surname, job title and phone number as soon as possible to Siphokazi Roji on rojis@tisoblackstar.co.za or call +27 11 280 5664.

