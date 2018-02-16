Miners reward investors, hold off on deals — but Glencore, Rio buck trend

Toronto/Melbourne — As shareholders push the world’s cash-rich miners to maintain lush dividends and make the most of existing assets, Glencore is taking a slightly different tactic that positions it for shrewd acquisitions.

Like other big rivals, Glencore is expected to lift its dividend payout when it reports results next week, but the Swiss miner and trader is also "open for business" when it comes to buying mines or companies, its chief financial officer said in December.

"Glencore’s deal-making is now very strategic. They’re trying to find businesses with the highest margin and get into sectors where they will have a competitive advantage," says David Neuhauser, MD of Livermore Partners, which holds Glencore shares.

"They want to do deals where they are not just first movers, but can become leaders," he says.

Rising commodity prices, cost cuts and global growth have improved their balance sheets, but most miners are not plowing money into mega mines or big acquisitions — caution welcomed by investors burned by massive losses in the last downturn.

"I don’t think they’ve really got a mandate to do that (spend on major projects) at this stage," says Rohan Walsh, investment manager at Melbourne-based Karara Capital, which holds BHP and Rio shares, a view echoed by multiple investors interviewed by Reuters.

"Returning capital is appropriate, particularly after going through a pretty major investment boom we saw a couple of years ago," Walsh says.

"They … will have to optimise the capital that has already been invested, run those existing assets pretty effectively and then look for exceptional opportunities going forward."

Between 2012 and 2016, the world’s top 40 miners booked more than $200bn in impairments, according to a recent PwC report, as the value of assets acquired in a deal-making binge crumbled alongside commodity prices.