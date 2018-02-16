Drop ‘plan B’: how companies survive digital transformation

The question is no longer whether businesses should be transforming digitally, but rather how quickly this transformation can be achieved.

Since 2000, 52% of Fortune 500 companies have gone bankrupt, been acquired or ceased to exist – and this rate of change is expected to accelerate. Recent research indicates 80% of companies around the world believe digital transformation is important to their survival in the next five years.

Gartner predicts that by 2021, 80% of traditional companies will have lost 10% of their market share because of disruptive competition or the inability to disrupt themselves.

At a Business Day Dialogue held recently in Johannesburg and Cape Town in partnership with Dimension Data, Rob Lopez, group executive: networking at Dimension Data, said businesses today face an unprecedented rate of change as a result of disruptive technologies such as:

artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, machine learning, robotics and blockchain;

asset-light, cloud-born startups;

new business models servicing the platform economy;

the burden of legacy infrastructure; and

challenges around securing skills for the digital economy.

“The evolution is not a single event but rather a constant series of events that cause it to be disruptive,” said Lopez, adding that companies that succeeded were those that embraced technology.

Dimension Data has itself been through digital transformation as it grew from a South Africa-based company with an entrepreneurial culture into an international services business focused on innovation and faster time to market. The company has developed six guiding principles for digital transformation.

The first of these is not to have a ‘plan B’ and to be clear about what you’re trying to achieve. Second, said Lopez, find your ‘North Star’ – a driving vision of what you ultimately want to be as a business.

Third, prioritise digital innovation that will deliver a return on investment in the short to medium term. The pace of competitive change means companies have to perform as they transform, which is the fourth principle.

The next principle is to transform personally because the greatest risk is believing that what you did in the past will ensure future success.

Last, rethink the company’s partnering strategy – know what customers want, design the best way of delivering it, and only then decide which partners should be chosen to deliver each piece of the plan.

The most common mistakes to avoid during a digital transformation, said Lopez, were not doing anything; not thinking differently enough; and forgetting that change was not only about technology, but also about people.

During a panel discussion at the event, Dimension Data partners shared examples of how they had enabled digital transformation at clients' organisations and their own.

Rick Hegberg, worldwide channel chief at NetApp, explained how his company had to think differently about client engagement and how it went to market.

“We discovered that clients don’t really focus on the products we have built, but rather want solutions that deliver business outcomes,” he said. “As an IT company, we have had to develop a different mindset.”

Giovanni Di Filippo, vice-president: channel sales for Europe, Middle East and Africa at Riverbed Technology, explained how his company has partnered with Dimension Data in a project focusing on a large and established energy company, culminating in the replacement of its legacy network infrastructure.

Ian Jansen van Rensburg, senior manager: systems engineering at VMware Southern Africa, said the 20-year old company had undergone its own digital transformation, which it now shared with its customers. VMware has worked with a multinational beverage company on a software-defined, freestyle dispensing machine.

Alain Carpentier, vice-president of global marketing at Aruba, pointed out that companies that did not make the digital leap risked not attracting a new generation of workers with a digital mindset.

David Helfer, senior vice-president of worldwide partners and cloud sales at F5 Networks, discussed the challenges that a listed company faced in this new digital world when balancing the need to transform while meeting quarterly targets.

“It’s a challenge,” he conceded, which is one of the reasons that F5 created a focused division within the company that is 100% focused on public cloud services.

Quoting Bill Gates, Lopez said when it came to digital transformation, “people tend to overestimate the impact of change in the short term and underestimate the impact in the long term”.