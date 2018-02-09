Business

ANALYSIS: Diamond industry needs to put its hand in its pocket to solve its size problem

09 February 2018 - 09:30 Thomas Biesheuvel
Picture: ISTOCK

London — The diamond industry has a size problem.

Instead of splashing out on a ring or necklace featuring one big, bright diamond, shoppers are increasingly choosing pieces with several, smaller gems, which are often lower quality. And selling jewellery with smaller stones has been a good way for retailers to save money.

As a result, the diamond content in jewellery has been shrinking since 2011 back to a level last seen almost a decade ago, creating a headache for miners.

It’s part of the reason the jewellery industry has been struggling to grow. The amount spent on diamond jewellery items has stayed at about $80bn a year since 2014, according to De Beers.

"Falling diamond content looks likely to continue," says Anish Aggarwal, a partner at industry consultant Gemdax. "It’s possible that even if diamond jewellery demand increases, the underlining diamond demand does not."

Less money is being spent on diamonds partly because jewellers are cutting back amid higher overheads and other costs, Aggarwal says. Also, Asian consumers are increasingly accepting lower quality stones.

The anaemic growth has forced gem producers to respond in recent years.

Top miner De Beers raised its 2017 marketing budget to $140m, the highest in almost a decade.

The campaign reversed spending cutbacks that followed the collapse of De Beers’ monopoly in the early 2000s, leaving the industry splintered and unwilling to pay for promotion that could aid rival miners.

The sector also launched the Diamond Producers Association lobby in 2015. The group, which raised its budget almost tenfold last year, was set up to revive the glory days of 50 years ago, when slogans like "a diamond is forever" were ubiquitous in popular culture.

Consultant Bain warned in December that demand could stagnate for another decade unless the industry increases spending to lure consumers. Aggarwal agrees that more advertising is needed.

"The diamond sector still underspends substantially on marketing compared to other luxury products," Aggarwal said.

There is a "need for marketing, to help grow diamond-jewellery demand, ensure diamonds are the product hero and, importantly, to drive polished prices upwards".

Bloomberg

Zimbabwe to make platinum and diamond miners exempt from 51% locally owned requirement

The government says companies should ‘come up with proposals that suit their different circumstances’ and that it will not be prescriptive
21 hours ago

Digging deep for diamonds in the Northern Cape

De Beers shows renewed interest in area in what could be an exciting development for diamond industry in SA
1 day ago

De Beers may look at mining in Zimbabwe and the DRC

‘Liking’ what they see, if they get licences, the company will have another look at Zimbabwe; it already has 16 exploration licences in ...
2 days ago

