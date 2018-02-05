Mosebenzi Zwane fails to inspire audience at opening of Mining Indaba

"Through our open-door policy, we continue to prioritise the promotion of good working relations with right-holders, and we engage on a continuous basis on issues which will advance the growth and development of the sector," he said.

That comment alone drew scorn from a number of delegates, who pointed to his unilateral implementation of a third iteration of the Mining Charter, the continued lack of progress in amending the Mineral and Petroleum Resources Development Act and the bad relations between Zwane’s department and the mining sector.

"What an opportunity lost. Firstly, Zwane should never have been on that stage and secondly, what a wasted opportunity in front of one of the largest audiences I’ve seen at Indaba for a while," said a senior mining executive who declined to be named.

"In addition to his lack of voice, Zwane said absolutely nothing — other than platitudes — about trying to resolve the Mining Charter impasse or the five-year legislative hiatus with the MPRDA Amendment Bill. Investors will hardly be impressed although I guess they will not be surprised," said Peter Leon, a mining lawyer at Herbert Smith Freehills.

Ahead of the conference a number of delegates said the allegations of corruption hanging over Zwane and the commitment to clean governance by newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who is locked in a mighty battle to remove Jacob Zuma as president of the country, should have resulted in another minister or deputy opening the conference.

Delegates wanted to hear a commitment from the government that the impasse over the now-suspended charter and the court case around the document would be resolved through talks, and that a more investor-friendly policy would be negotiated.

Instead there was no mention at all from Zwane about SA’s uncertain regulatory environment or any hint that talks were underway between the ANC and the industry that Chamber of Mines CEO Roger Baxter told journalists about earlier in the morning.