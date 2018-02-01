Sales of cars using alternative energy sources in Europe rose 39% in 2017

Frankfurt — European sales of cars powered by alternative energy sources rose 39% last year as Toyota Motor pushed hybrid models and Renault extended the driving range on the latest version of its all-electric Zoe.

Customers bought 953,355 vehicles that run on systems that include batteries, electric-petrol or electric-diesel motors, fuel cells or natural gas in 2017, the Brussels-based European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA), said in a statement on Thursday.

Combined demand for full hybrid cars, which can operate on either conventional fuel or self-charged battery power, and so-called mild hybrids, which use an electric motor to help the combustion engine run more efficiently, surged 52%. Sales of all-electric models jumped 49%.

The growth far outpaced the European car market’s 3.3% gain last year, suggesting consumers are warming to the models added by Toyota, Renault and competitors. Still, the alternative systems powered only 6.1% of the 15.6-million vehicles sold across the region last year, an increase from 4.5% in 2016. Battery-powered cars had a 0.9% market share in 2017.

EU regulators require the automotive industry to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions from vehicle exhausts to limit greenhouse gases. Countries including Germany, the region’s largest automotive market, and Norway have policies in place to encourage purchases of battery-powered or hybrid models. Still, customers have been reluctant to buy all-electric vehicles because of concerns about how long battery recharging takes and the short distances the cars can travel compared with petrol or diesel models.

Renault improved the Zoe’s range on a full charge by 67% to 400km. Competitors’ all-electric models going on sale this year include a car from BMW’s Mini city-car division and an SUV from Volkswagen’s luxury Audi nameplate.

Toyota has, up to now, focused on hybrid technology, and it said in January that sales of the models jumped 38% in Europe last year to account for 41% of its deliveries there. Daimler’s Mercedes-Benz brand outlined a strategy last year to continue developing plug-in hybrids while setting up a battery-powered product line.

