Boost your business at the 2018 BDTV SME Summit

Wouldn’t it be great to know what makes some small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) really successful? What advice do SMEs need when planning a sales and marketing strategy? At what stage should technology be brought into the picture? What about intellectual property issues? And cash-flow management?

These questions and more will be the hot topics at the 2018 Business Day TV SME Summit on March 8 in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Standard Bank, Credit Guarantee and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants are the headline partners of this year’s event, which aims to "ignite growth potential" among small-business owners and entrepreneurs. Corporate partners include Adams & Adams and BDO.

The Business Day TV SME Summit provides an opportunity for small-business owners, entrepreneurs, incubators, franchisors, investors and suppliers to the SME sector to come together and engage experts in the fields of business, technology, marketing and investment.

Conference topics include:

Reimagine the lightbulb: protecting and leveraging SMEs' intellectual property in the 21st century

The importance of cash-flow management for small businesses

How an effective sales and marketing strategy can get your business to the next level

The details

The 2018 Business Day TV SME Summit will take place at The Empire Conference & Events Venue in Parktown on March 8.

Tickets are available at R995 excluding VAT. For details, contact Lucy Johnson at JohnsonL@tisoblackstar.co.za or visit www.smesummit.co.za.