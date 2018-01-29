Air financing industry flying at all-time high, with little sign of crashing

Throngs of financiers spilled into the street from the 200-year-old Shelbourne Hotel during the Airline Economics conference, whose delegate list has tripled to 3,000 in five years.

"Sentiment is as positive as I have seen it," Alec Burger. the head of the second-biggest lessor Gecas — formed from the hulk of GPA — told a packed second conference, Global Airfinance, where airline executives buoyed by surging air traffic eyed funds to expand their fleets.

"This will be the fourth year of global airline profits above $30 billion and that is beyond unprecedented," and that is beyond unprecedented," Flight Ascend chief economist Peter Morris said.

Peak or plateau?

Optimists insist the flood of Asian money — about 20 Chinese lessors have opened Dublin offices since the start of the decade — confirms the emergence of air finance as a worthy asset class in its own right.

Aengus Kelly, the former GPA employee who is now CEO of the world’s largest lessor AerCap, said the number of banks and bond investors willing to lend to his firm has mushroomed from 50 to 500 in two decades.

"Is it the case that all of them are in for the long haul? — Of course not. Have they come in looking for yield? — Of course they have," he said in an interview. "But I do think on a structural basis the industry is well understood and people are starting to divorce it from airline cyclicality." Domhnal Slattery, head of third-biggest firm Avolon, told delegates that those who thought the market must be peaking were "cynics" and that the cyclical peak was years away.