Global CEOs shrug off grim headlines

"Economic prosperity and social cohesion are not one and the same," the WEF says of the theme of its 48th annual meeting, which seeks "to improve the state of the world".

Then again, the meeting is being held at a ski resort in the Swiss Alps, so make of that what you will.

The 41 South African CEOs interviewed for the survey were, unsurprisingly, far less optimistic about the global economy and their organisations’ short-term growth prospects (down 12 percentage points on the previous year) than the average.

You can’t help but wonder whether the results would have been slightly more positive had the survey been done post the ANC elective conference.

"It would be interesting to assess whether sentiment has changed," says PwC Southern Africa CEO Dion Shango.

Interestingly, most CEOs are less optimistic about their own organisation’s growth prospects than they are about overall economic growth — all except North American CEOs, that is.

"The Trump administration’s pro-business agenda of deep corporate tax cuts and rolled-back regulation has helped accelerate one of the longest stock market booms in history, while driving corporate confidence to new highs and jobless rates to new lows," PwC says in its report.

North American CEOs, which include those in the US and Canada, say organic growth, mergers and acquisitions and cost reductions will be major revenue drivers.

Globally, CEOs are worried about terrorism and geopolitical uncertainty, with overregulation and cyber threats also featuring prominently as risks to growth.

In SA, CEOs rate social instability, overregulation and unemployment as the top three risks.

In an unusual twist, global CEOs are more confident about short-term prospects than they are about the longer term.

"Typically, CEOs report more confidence in the longer term than in the immediate future," says PwC. While this is not necessarily a "harbinger of doom", it suggests that the rapid pace of political, economic and technological change makes it more difficult for CEOs to see beyond the near term.

This may also be explained by the fact that more than half the respondents have been in office for less than five years.

South African CEOs, on the other hand, are more confident about prospects for revenue growth over the next three years than the global average.

Then again, as Shango points out, "CEOs are generally in the business of being optimistic".

