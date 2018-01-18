Movie tie-ins for toys no longer cut it in the age of streaming

New York/Los Angeles — The warning signs for the toy industry started last year when the movie Cars 3 — considered a surefire success — proved lacklustre for licensees like Mattel.

Now toy makers’ big bets on movie tie-ins look downright bleak. Playthings based on the Star Wars saga — the franchise that kicked off the whole phenomenon four decades ago — were down in 2017 despite a new film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, in December during the all-important holiday-shopping season.

Call it Star Wars burnout, or better yet "movie fatigue", said Gerrick Johnson, an analyst for BMO Capital Markets. Hollywood and toy makers have fixated on toy-friendly films at a time when kids are increasingly turning to YouTube, Netflix and social media for entertainment.

More than 20 major films, including The Last Jedi, had robust toy-licensing programmes last year. A decade ago, it was about half that. Movie attendance in the US has dropped almost 14% in that span. "There are so many screens now; kids aren’t just at the movies," Johnson said. "A movie doesn’t have the same resonance it used to."

While Star Wars was still the top-selling toy line during the nine-week holiday period, it fell to second place overall last year and below the all-time high seen in 2016, according to data from market research firm NPD Group shared with Bloomberg News.

"Star Wars is a force to be reckoned with in the toy industry," the brand’s owner, Walt Disney, said in a statement. "It remains the leading film-driven property for the entire year."