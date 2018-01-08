Business

Letseng in Lesotho produces two enormous stones for Gem Diamonds

One of the gems is a 110 carat D colour type IIa diamond, which contains very little or no nitrogen atoms and is the most expensive of all diamonds

08 January 2018 - 13:37 Thomas Biesheuvel
GLITTERING: Gem Diamonds discovered at least seven stones bigger than 100 carats in 2017. ISTOCK
GLITTERING: Gem Diamonds discovered at least seven stones bigger than 100 carats in 2017. ISTOCK

London — Gem Diamonds has discovered two huge diamonds, each bigger than 100 carats, at its Lesotho mine.

It unearthed the 117 carat and 110 carat D colour type IIa diamonds at the Letseng mine, Gem said in a statement on Monday. Type IIa diamonds contain very little or no nitrogen atoms and are the most expensive stones.

The company’s stock rose as much as 8.2% in London trading.

It’s a good start to the year following Gem’s discovery of at least seven stones bigger than 100 carats in 2017 and five the year before. It recovered a dozen diamonds bigger than 100 carats in 2015.

Still, recent finds do not compare with the largest at Letseng, renowned for the quality and size of its stones. Gem sold a 357-carat stone for $19.3m in 2015 and in 2006 found the 603-carat Lesotho Promise.

Lucapa Diamond also had a good new year, announcing on Monday that it had discovered 103 carat and 83 carat diamonds at its operations in Angola. The company’s biggest find to date was a 404 carat stone that sold for $16m in 2016.

Bloomberg

Two diamonds of more than 100 carats each found in Lesotho

Gem Diamonds discovered the stones at its Letseng mine, bringing the struggling miner a step closer to ending a drought of large stones
Companies
6 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

1.
Letseng in Lesotho produces two enormous stones ...
Business
2.
GADFLY: What Gap can learn from the grocery aisle
Business
3.
What you need to know about MiFID (and it’s not a ...
Business
4.
Bioplastics made from plants, not fossil fuel, to ...
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.