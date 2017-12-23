More South Africans are now opting for staycations over the Christmas period and those who are going on holiday are taking their vacations a bit later than usual.

This is according to Pick n Pay’s tracking of South Africans’ shopping patterns.

And as they opt to spend time at home‚ families are taking advantage of festive season deals to celebrate at home.

"In the lead-up to Christmas we usually notice shopping behaviour shift from inland areas‚ especially Gauteng‚ to coastal regions as many of our customers travel to the coast for their year-end holiday," says Pick n Pay’s head of marketing John Bradshaw.

"But this year‚ we’re seeing this shift happening a bit later."

According to Bradshaw‚ many South Africans are choosing to celebrate at home and take advantage of the various Christmas deals offered over the period before heading off on holiday.

"We’ve just broken our record for the most mince pies ever sold in a festive season — and we’ve still got a few days to go before Christmas.

"For those treating themselves at home‚ premium Italian cakes and chocolates have been popular‚ as have an exciting range of artisanal gins and mixers. Special packs of pork belly and stuffed duck have also proved enticing for those celebrating at home."