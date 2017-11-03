Lessons on how to play it safe and be successful in the forex market

"I often bring the students down to earth, telling them that while there is money in trading forex, it comes with persistent practice of skill, risk management and trusting the learning process. We don’t spoon-feed them or trade on their behalf because we want them to gain independence."

Unlike most South Africans, Josephs is not depressed by the political climate. The volatility of SA’s politics plays in his favour, he believes.

"We are swing traders and wait for certain price levels [to be reached]. So we actually want Jacob Zuma to stay on as president because the more cabinet reshuffles he makes, the more money we make."

Nine years ago, Josephs was earning R612 a week as a temporary yarn spinner at a carpet factory in Pietermaritzburg. After seeing forex trader Jabulani Ngcobo on television hosting a R1m two-day birthday party aboard a yacht, he reconsidered his prospects, he recalls.

Josephs had left school after Grade 10 and considered being hired permanently at the carpet factory a good move to secure his future, but Ngcobo’s lifestyle convinced him to give forex trading a shot.

Ngcobo, who goes under the name "Cashflow" on social media, is the epitome of an Instagram forex trader. They portray their lifestyles in galleries of glitz and glam.

Cashflow poses next to his collection of extravagant cars, wearing tailor-made suits and top-of-the-range watches. At times he is pictured holding or lying next to stacks of money.

"Cashflow said he would teach me if I gave him R12,000 and I looked at him like he had two heads because there was no way I could afford it.

"I went home disappointed and decided to start teaching myself," Josephs says.

"I really didn’t know what I was doing then. I was blowing accounts and losing money week in, week out. This carried on for about a year-and-a-half."

But giving up was not an option. "It was either that or poverty, so I learnt from my mistakes and got better. I increased my capital when I moved to Joburg, where I worked two jobs. I only withdrew profits for emergencies.

"When I made my first million at 24, it felt so emancipating and I realised that forex would sort me out for life. I have never looked back."