Big data to smart data: 5 tips to manage your corporate travel expenses

There are many benefits to maintaining a holistic view of your corporate T&E spend via a single tool, says Euan McNeil, GM of FCM Travel Solutions. “A centralised expense management and online booking tool not only provides convenience and enhanced reporting, but also displays the desired analytics to simplify future booking processes such as pre-trip approvals, profile management and traveller tracking.

“FCM Connect, for example, is an integrated technology suite that delivers on a company’s travel needs across the travelling, booking and management journey. It delivers a holistic solution from pre-trip approval, profile management and online booking to traveller tracking, programme reporting and data analytics. With customised views for the connected traveller, the connected booker and the connected manager, FCM Connect is accessible at any time, across any device, anywhere in the world.”

Such a tool can add value to the broader organisation, not just to those responsible for corporate travel. Centralising your company’s data could boost the sharing of information across departments, potentially resulting in shared cost reduction strategies and better data compliance.

By integrating the travel and expense tools, you can also create opportunities to manage and apply policies and procedures to make the most of your travel budget without sacrificing control.

Imagine the scenario: you manage the corporate travel accounts of a large, multinational organisation. You are responsible for 12,000 employees’ travel needs. Consolidating their T&E data can be exhausting, not to mention the time needed to sift through terabytes of (sometimes useless) travel data.

If your objectives are to streamline operations, to use analytics to make more strategic T&E booking decisions, or to plan an efficient workflow by using accurate, more effective data, then take note of these five easy tips to consolidate your T&E source data:

1. Create a single, centralised data repository

Your company’s T&E data is likely to come from disparate sources – employee expense reports, the accounts or finance department, statements of the corporate credit cards, even your own travel management company’s records. These sources provide information in different formats and probably employ different metrics. To assess the data accurately and determine where and how you are spending your T&E budget, you should establish a centralised data repository to consolidate all this information, so you can make sense of each expense item as it is recorded.

