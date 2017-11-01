Big data to smart data: 5 tips to manage your corporate travel expenses
A centralised expense management and online booking tool will save you money and time
Is all data necessarily good data? The term “big data” has been crossing our screens for some time in the context of travel and expense (T&E) management. But it is no longer just about the business or technology of data management. It is about being able to tap the data to learn new things and gain insight into your business – and, by doing so, improving business performance.
For large companies, travel is a vital part of ensuring growth. For many senior executives, it remains a minefield to supervise. It helps to employ the right people and partners, equipped with best-of-class tools to ensure data is not discarded or lost in some distant database but made real and valuable.
For large companies, travel is a vital part of ensuring growth. For many senior executives, it remains a minefield to supervise
There are many benefits to maintaining a holistic view of your corporate T&E spend via a single tool, says Euan McNeil, GM of FCM Travel Solutions. “A centralised expense management and online booking tool not only provides convenience and enhanced reporting, but also displays the desired analytics to simplify future booking processes such as pre-trip approvals, profile management and traveller tracking.
“FCM Connect, for example, is an integrated technology suite that delivers on a company’s travel needs across the travelling, booking and management journey. It delivers a holistic solution from pre-trip approval, profile management and online booking to traveller tracking, programme reporting and data analytics. With customised views for the connected traveller, the connected booker and the connected manager, FCM Connect is accessible at any time, across any device, anywhere in the world.”
Such a tool can add value to the broader organisation, not just to those responsible for corporate travel. Centralising your company’s data could boost the sharing of information across departments, potentially resulting in shared cost reduction strategies and better data compliance.
By integrating the travel and expense tools, you can also create opportunities to manage and apply policies and procedures to make the most of your travel budget without sacrificing control.
Imagine the scenario: you manage the corporate travel accounts of a large, multinational organisation. You are responsible for 12,000 employees’ travel needs. Consolidating their T&E data can be exhausting, not to mention the time needed to sift through terabytes of (sometimes useless) travel data.
If your objectives are to streamline operations, to use analytics to make more strategic T&E booking decisions, or to plan an efficient workflow by using accurate, more effective data, then take note of these five easy tips to consolidate your T&E source data:
1. Create a single, centralised data repository
Your company’s T&E data is likely to come from disparate sources – employee expense reports, the accounts or finance department, statements of the corporate credit cards, even your own travel management company’s records. These sources provide information in different formats and probably employ different metrics. To assess the data accurately and determine where and how you are spending your T&E budget, you should establish a centralised data repository to consolidate all this information, so you can make sense of each expense item as it is recorded.
Watch how effective data analytics can help consolidate and make sense of your T&E data:
2. Let your bottom line benefit from your data
Once you have created the centralised repository, you need to sort the data into relevant categories to gain a better understanding of it. Picture this: you categorise according to service, and within the analysis look at air travel. You realise that of the four domestic airlines that you deal with, a high percentage of the spend (possibly totalling tens of millions of rand) is through a single operator. This powerful analysis allows you to negotiate reduced rates or bulk discounts with that operator.
3. Dig deeper to uncover the cost inefficiencies
In life, we often overlook small indiscretions and only focus on the big things. So too in business – often we are less concerned with wastage in small amounts but would kick up a fuss if we uncovered large-scale financial mismanagement totalling in the millions. It is essential to fully analyse your T&E data – don’t just focus on the expensive line items such as international travel.
Take the test to check your travel technology
Does your current travel technology meet the needs of your organisation?
Click here to download the FCM Connect white paper on the 10 steps to evaluating your travel technology.
Carefully consider less expensive items such as catering spend for internal meetings, baggage fees (and overweight baggage costs), airport parking and taxi services. It could be that your leniency around these expenses is abused and, if managed correctly, could save the organisation hundreds of thousands of rand per year. It is also a good departure point to regulate usage and set costs against manageable budgets.
4. Simplify the process
Keep the booking process simple. Create traveller profiles by using an automated T&E reporting system. Once this data has been captured, the employees’ company, personal and credit card information is retained securely online for reference. Create bespoke profiles for regular corporate travellers so that their preferences for accommodation, meals and seats are taken into account.
5. Time efficiencies
A secure, integrated technology tool that houses everything in one place should create automated processes and save everyone a great deal of time. An example is the storage of e-receipts to ensure expense claims are settled swiftly and efficiently. And, with reference to the simplified booking process mentioned above, by knowing your travellers’ preferences in advance, you can allocate the saved time to more strategic decisions.
This article was paid for by FCM Travel Solutions.
Please sign in or register to comment.