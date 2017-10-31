Business

‘Worst-case scenario’ is if ANC conference does not take place, BLSA says

31 October 2017 - 16:48 Paul Burkhardt
Bonang Mohale, right. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Bonang Mohale, right. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Business Leadership SA (BLSA) fears the country will be stuck in political limbo if infighting causes the ANC’s elective conference in December not to go ahead.

The race to succeed Jacob Zuma as leader of the ANC is widely seen as a head-to-head contest between Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the former chairperson of the African Union Commission.

The battle has grown fractious and the ANC is working to resolve its internal differences to ensure the conference goes ahead as planned and avoid a repetition of previous splits that spawned three opposition parties, treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize, who is also a candidate, said on October 10.

The task of uniting the ANC after the damage to the party’s image caused by Zuma’s scandal-ridden presidency is daunting. A bitter split in KwaZulu-Natal has effectively left the province without a party leadership, and allies such as union federation Cosatu and the SACP are openly calling for the President to go.

The economy staged a weak recovery from the second recession in less than a decade in the three months to June 30, and business confidence is near the lowest in more than 30 years.

"What begins to worry us now is the congress not happening at all, because the branches are so disorganised," BLSA CEO Bonang Mohale said on Monday. "I can’t think of a more of a worst-case scenario." BLSA represents about 80 of the country’s biggest companies.

Concerns about policy and political uncertainty, along with weak domestic demand, weigh heavily on business and consumer confidence, deterring investment and job creation, the Treasury said in its medium-term budget policy statement on October 25. Taxpayer compliance is also deteriorating, it said, with allegations of corruption and mismanagement of state resources affecting collections.

BLSA members have pledged to implement anticorruption measures such as protecting whistle-blowers. "There’s the realisation that the government on its own is not going to take this country out of this morass," Mohale said.

The rand slid to the lowest in about a year after the Treasury almost halved its economic growth forecast for this year to 0.7% and said debt was predicted to rise.

The deteriorating trajectory threatens to trigger a downgrade of the rand-denominated securities’ assessment to junk by S&P Global Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service. Fitch Ratings already assesses the local-currency debt as subinvestment.

"The real example of how bad the medium-term budget policy statement has been is that we’ve now moved from a downgrade being probable, to a downgrade being certain," Mohale said. "You wanted to give hope, and yet you don’t come up with an emergency economic plan," he said, referring to Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Bloomberg

ANC in Parliament makes interesting changes to portfolio committees

Blade Nzimande and Derek Hanekom, both casualties of Zuma Cabinet reshuffles, are on critical committees, while Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is on the arts ...
National
6 hours ago

Cape ANC Youth League backs Dlamini-Zuma for president and Mabuza as deputy

Division emerges as some ANCYL provincial executive committee members boycott the meeting, calling it a ‘Dlamini-Zuma lobby structure’
Politics
1 day ago

Ivan Pillay begged Zuma to submit tax returns, says Jacques Pauw

Pauw says the crux of his book, The President’s Keepers, is the destruction of law enforcement agencies, including SARS and the NPA
National
1 day ago

RANJENI MUNUSAMY: The trials and tribulations of Pravin Gordhan Lite

'How much political support does he enjoy now, and how long can he last in his job?
Politics
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Business must meet the government half way, says ...
Business
2.
‘Worst-case scenario’ is if ANC conference does ...
Business
3.
Tool helps developing nations map out export ...
Business
4.
Why are many businesses having to sue to get ...
Business

Related Articles

Problems in SA cast a shadow as McKinsey starts secretive contest to pick new ...
Companies

MAMPHELA RAMPHELE: SA’s wounds will only heal through a focused drive towards ...
Opinion

New management’s attention is firmly on a turnaround for Adcorp
Companies

Zimbabwe disease disasters justify Mugabe’s removal as WHO envoy
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.