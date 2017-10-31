Funding boost for SA’s small renewable energy projects

RMB contributed senior debt to the fund while KfW set up a first-loss debt facility as well as grant-type funding to fill the development finance role in the fund.

The fund aims to overcome the hurdles that small projects typically face when trying to attract funding. New entrants traditionally do not have the track record and balance-sheet support to raise finance from commercial banks. In addition, a small project of 5MW or less will incur the same transaction costs as a 50MW plant, which a small project cannot afford.

FIRST tries to overcome these challenges by having the development funding included in the debt mix, as well as having a fund manager to conduct the detailed project assessment and build up a portfolio of projects that could share the burden of closing the financing. The fund was structured and closed to make R1.3-billion of funding available for preferred SPIPP bidders.

Following former minister of energy Mmamoloko Kubayi’s announcements on her department’s procurement programmes – including that no programmes’ power purchase agreements (including the SPIPP), other than round four of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement programme, would be signed by Eskom until after the Integrated Resource Plan was completed – RMB does not expect to see any SPIPP projects requiring funding for at least a year. As a result, the fund is now broadening its target market.

RMB and KfW expect a surge in the market for private power projects and captive plants, which aim to sell power to corporate and industrial users.

Given that private power plants are not traditionally very big (less than 10MW and potentially no more than R100m in capital costs), and because the power purchase agreements are not backed by National Treasury guarantees, the projects in this arena are also traditionally less likely to attract funding terms that will enable a market-based tariff to be charged.

However, with the first-loss facility and lower transaction costs that FIRST offers, it is expected that private power plants will find FIRST a useful funding partner that could enable projects that otherwise may not meet board approval for the electricity off-takers or allow independent developers to achieve a suitable equity return.