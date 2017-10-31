Business

Business must meet the government half way, says Malusi Gigaba

31 October 2017 - 17:38 Nathi Olifant
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
Malusi Gigaba. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba has again thrown down the gauntlet to business and social partners‚ saying they should meet the government half way in order to move the economy forward.

On Tuesday‚ Gigaba told a CEOs breakfast briefing — organised by the Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industries — that he had given an honest view of the problems facing SA’s economy, in the medium-term budget policy statement last week.

Gigaba said it was not in the public interest‚ nor that of government’s‚ to sugar-coat the economic climate and the problems ahead.

"It is only when we understand these challenges fully and candidly that we will know what to do; that we will know what trade-offs must be made in the public interest‚" he said.

Gigaba said the government could have simply pretended as if things were fine and walked away.

"It’s one thing to say to people that times are tough and walk away. It’s another thing to say we need to do something and be pragmatic about it … something that goes beyond the ideological claptrap‚" he said.

"The statement we made last week [does] not boost confidence. We could go and spin ourselves to no end but the actual fact is that the numbers do not tally. The period of tax buoyancy may have come to an end … I couldn’t go to Parliament and lie‚" he said.

He acknowledged that the government was not collecting as much tax and that there were a number of factors responsible. Industries shutting down and increasing unemployment were drivers of the trend.

"No minister of finance worth their salt could have presented the statement any differently‚" he said.

Gigaba said his message was for the government and business to act together.

"Let nobody be defensive. We need to act together. Not this ‘I give, you take‚ but I give, you give’. By that we will unlock private-sector investment‚ we will give each other incentives and [ultimately] create trust‚" he said.

Turning to rands and cents issues‚ Gigaba said the continued sluggish economy would force the government to eventually scale down on social and infrastructure spend.

"We have had to revise our fiscal expectations downward but think beyond the present moment‚" he said.

He said government spend on infrastructure was R800bn across all three spheres of government. Gigaba conceded that with such low and negative economic growth, there was very little social and economic transformation expected.

"It is economic growth that creates employment and economic growth is good for social stability‚" he said.

Gigaba was sanguine though‚ saying while "we are in a difficult situation‚ but we can get out of this".

He urged against polarising relations and destroying bridges between government and the private sector.

‘Worst-case scenario’ is if ANC conference does not take place, BLSA says

‘There’s the realisation that the government on its own is not going to take this country out of this morass,’ Business Leadership ...
Business
2 hours ago

Five top writers on the state of SA after the budget shock

Dear reader, Here are five premium articles that sum up the state of the country's governance. Written by South Africa's top journalists from ...
National
8 hours ago

CAROL PATON: Structural changes will save SA, not Gigaba’s grim vision

"Come February, chances are we will be staring at the same set of numbers, possibly made even worse by a November credit ratings downgrade"
Opinion
13 hours ago

MAMPHELA RAMPHELE: SA’s wounds will only heal through a focused drive towards unification

Bumbling along as we have done for the last 23 years is no match for education, civic action and shared values, writes Mamphela Ramphele
Opinion
13 hours ago

Gigaba budget puts SA on brink of junk

Ratings agency Moody’s says policy direction shift puts the sustainability of SA’s public debt at risk
Economy
1 day ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Gigaba’s speech will continue to resound

Statistics SA’s third-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey will be closely watched, writes Sunita Menon
Economy
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Business must meet the government half way, says ...
Business
2.
‘Worst-case scenario’ is if ANC conference does ...
Business
3.
Tool helps developing nations map out export ...
Business
4.
Why are many businesses having to sue to get ...
Business

Related Articles

‘Worst-case scenario’ is if ANC conference does not take place, BLSA says
Business

Five top writers on the state of SA after the budget shock
National

CAROL PATON: Structural changes will save SA, not Gigaba’s grim vision
Opinion / Columnists

JOHN DLUDLU: Zuma’s ruinous realm of shifting sands
Opinion / Columnists

MAMPHELA RAMPHELE: SA’s wounds will only heal through a focused drive towards ...
Opinion

BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Zuma's ministers are in a deep hole and still digging
Politics

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.