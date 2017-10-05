Time to give up your office: 5 ways to make the most of co-working

The FutureSpace executive wing offers all the benefits of co-working and much more, with its services tailored specifically to executives and high performers. This takes “co-working” into the realm of “pro-working”, the company says.

Every detail has been considered to meet executives’ needs, starting with the 2,600-square-metre facility’s address in the heart of South Africa’s financial hub – 61 Katherine Street, Sandton, Johannesburg.

There is an exclusive executive wing, a five-star business-class lounge, a concierge service, support staff, a gymnasium and 24-hour electronic security.

Fully equipped offices for executives are immediately available, taking the hassle out of booking arrangements. There are no set-up, maintenance or reception costs and no major lease constraints, with the executive office spaces designed for use from a month to a year.

So which executive-level activities will benefit from co-working? We’ve got the five main contenders:

1. Multi-company consulting

Executives often work across multiple interests and businesses. FutureSpace offers them the ideal work spaces in single-desk suites with self-contained support lounges, coffee bars with food, and boardrooms equipped with video-conferencing and presentation tools. High-speed fibre Wi-Fi is a given, of course. The offices are equipped with award-winning, ergonomically designed furniture that can be changed depending on users’ preferences. It’s also an ideal venue for high-level business meetings as it has the required amenities, privacy and security.

2. International business interests

For executives with global businesses to visit regularly, FutureSpace is more than just a top-quality business environment – it is where hospitality and business meet, thanks to the luxury-hotel-type experience that includes restaurant and hotel bookings, a luggage storage service and advice on the local area. The inaugural Sandton facility is the first in a network of such spaces across South Africa and internationally, starting in London. These will be in high-end locations and close to good transport links.

3. Merger and acquisition due diligence

When the stakes are high, office space needs to support agility and performance. FutureSpace is ideal for setting up teams involved in due diligence and major transactions, for example. It has everything they need to work efficiently and privately, supported by high-performance resources.

4. New offices, divisions and companies

Multinationals can quickly establish an office or division in South Africa, with immediate, hassle-free access to fully operational offices that support a nimble response to business opportunities. Executives, consultants, professionals, entrepreneurs and corporates all stand to benefit from FutureSpace’s plug-and-play convenience and flexibility.

5. Flexible project space

Consulting firms and big banks are constantly taking on new projects. FutureSpace affords them a means of housing consultants and contract staff for new or short-term projects. Businesses can also hire the meeting facilities for the likes of strategic meetings and brainstorming sessions.

Beyond its executive wing, the FutureSpace offices meet a range of needs, with pricing ranging from R3,500 to R25,000 per month. Monthly memberships can be bought for the visitor area for drop-in visitors. All users can also gain access to hi-tech boardrooms, training rooms and lounges.

For full details and bookings, visit www.futurespaceoffice.com.

This article was paid for by Giant Leap.