In the US, roughly 25% of workers were doing some or all of their work at home in 2015‚ up from about 20% in 2003.

In SA‚ companies and cities are implementing remote working arrangements. The City of Cape Town has introduced flexi-time for many of its 27‚000 employees in an effort to ease rush-hour congestion into the CBD.

Financial services giant Allan Gray‚ with offices at the V&A Waterfront‚ has informal flexi-time and a small "hot desk" workspace outside the CBD for staff who prefer not to come into town.

Remote workers value flexibility — on how long‚ where‚ when and what time they work— which suits their domestic and personal circumstances‚ research has demonstrated. Prior research found that a "working at home" group outperformed their office-bound counterparts in terms of time‚ effort and intensity.

For example‚ 39% of them reported they often had to work extra time above the formal hours of their job to finish work or help out‚ compared to 24% of those in fixed workplaces. However, significantly more remote workers reported an inability to switch off and unwind at the end of the work day‚ with work pressures spilling over into personal life.

Psychology researcher Ted White identified the toxic effect that "technoference" has on families and couples in 2015 after a survey of 143 couples in the US found 70% of relationships were interrupted by computers‚ smartphones‚ cellphones or TV.

However, the benefits of flexibility outweighed the risks for remote workers‚ researchers reported. Prof Alan Felstead from Cardiff University in Wales and his co-author found: "The effects of remote working may be negative for work-life balance while beneficial for workers’ attachment to the organisation‚ enthusiasm for the job and job satisfaction. For these benefits‚ remote workers appear willing to work harder and longer."

• The latest research was published in the journal New Technology‚ Work and Employment.