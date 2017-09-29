YOUTH UPLIFTMENT
Redefine chief’s TV show to nurture business talent
Property doyen Marc Wainer is launching a television show aimed at challenging business veterans to help talented youth.
Wainer, who will also host the show, will interview mentors who will then pledge their time to young people wanting to launch businesses and careers.
Prominent business people such as Bidvest CEO Brian Joffe, economist Dawie Roodt and Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding will feature on the show.
Wainer, who is the chairman of Redefine Properties, has spent the past few years mentoring about 24 young people after stepping down as CEO of the R61bn diversified property group in 2014.
"In a country facing what is commonly termed a crisis of leadership, the moment has arrived for business leaders to step into the breach and become aspirational leadership models for future generations. This is the true power of mentorship, which delivers not just a public service, but a significant social intervention," said Wainer at a briefing in Johannesburg.
Redefine Properties will sponsor The Mentorship Challenge, which will air weekly on CNBC Africa, with the first episode flighting on October 4 at 8.30pm on Channel 410.
Two sets of nine episodes will be aired, the first until November 29 and the second from January 17 2018 to March 14 2018.
The show will be supported by a site called www.mentorshipchallenge.co.za, which will be launched next Wednesday, where the public can sign up as mentors or mentees.
"We believe The Mentorship Challenge will serve as a catalyst towards creating a culture of mentorship in corporate SA, where the mentorship hours accrued will proliferate into an ongoing resource available to all aspiring bright young minds of tomorrow, no matter their background," said Redefine.
Wainer, 68, was born in Sydenham in 1948 and first worked in his parents’ grocery and fish shop, called Teddy Bear Stores, in Yeoville, Johannesburg. He started various property management and investment firms after his stint there.
Wainer listed Redefine in 2000 and Madison in 2006. These later merged with ApexHi to form a larger Redefine Properties in 2009. Since then the group has taken over the likes of Fountainhead and The Pivotal Fund to become one of the largest property funds on the JSE. Wainer published an autobiography in 2014, cowritten by Tudor Caradoc-Davies.
