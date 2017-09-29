Redefine chief’s TV show to nurture business talent

Property doyen Marc Wainer is launching a television show aimed at challenging business veterans to help talented youth.

Wainer, who will also host the show, will interview mentors who will then pledge their time to young people wanting to launch businesses and careers.

Prominent business people such as Bidvest CEO Brian Joffe, economist Dawie Roodt and Ocean Basket CEO Grace Harding will feature on the show.

Wainer, who is the chairman of Redefine Properties, has spent the past few years mentoring about 24 young people after stepping down as CEO of the R61bn diversified property group in 2014.

"In a country facing what is commonly termed a crisis of leadership, the moment has arrived for business leaders to step into the breach and become aspirational leadership models for future generations. This is the true power of mentorship, which delivers not just a public service, but a significant social intervention," said Wainer at a briefing in Johannesburg.