Free to attend: BD Dialogue on business transformation

What does business transformation mean to you?

At the Business Day Dialogues breakfast series' next panel discussion, with Liberty Corporate, some of South Africa’s brightest business minds will exchange views on various aspects critical to securing the future of your business through business transformation.

Points of conversation will include:

how transformation is more than just a legal imperative;

what it means to lead a diverse team;

ways to encourage and promote diversity through rewards; and

a look at what drives the millennial generation.

There will also be an economic update delivered by Stanlib economist Kevin Lings.

This Business Day Dialogue lets you explore what real transformation can do for your business and interact with other guests who could expand and strengthen your workforce opportunities.

Date: September 21 2017

Venue: The Empire, Hill on Empire, 16 Empire Road, Parktown

How to secure your seat

It's easy: email your name, surname and phone number to duplessist@tisoblackstar.co.za before 5pm on September 15 2017.

Limited seats are available so don't delay!