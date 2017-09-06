WATCH: Opportunity in change – highlights from the Investec Wealth Forum

In a turbulent world, there’s opportunity in change. That was one of the key themes that came out of the recent Investec Wealth Forum hosted in Cape Town on August 7 and Johannesburg on August 8.

Both events featured a prestigious line-up of speakers, including two of the world’s best fund managers, Dave Iben and Sunil Thakor (who are among 18 leading global investment managers chosen by Investec to manage portfolios for Investec’s World Axis Fund). They shared their views and their approach to investing. Thakor also presented on the companies and countries in which he saw opportunity for growth.

The Investec Wealth & Investment Global Strategy Group held a panel discussion to outlined its views on the global investment horizon, touching on everything from Donald Trump to Brexit, bonds and the role of central banks.

Former All Black captain Sean Fitzpatrick shared his lessons on the “Art of Winning” and Investec Group chief executive Stephen Koseff and chairman Fani Titi discussed the role of business and state in a hard-hitting panel discussion with Zweli Mkhize, treasurer-general of the African National Congress (at the Cape Town event) and with Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the South African Reserve Bank (in Johannesburg).

