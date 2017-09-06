Multinationals face quandary over transfer pricing

Tax collection from transfer pricing audits has become more common in Africa, with little sign that it will abate in the near future.

The transfer pricing policies of many multinational companies have attracted widespread attention in the recent past, to the extent that it is considered the "criminal child of tax".

Transfer pricing is the way a company prices goods and services supplied to a company within the same group. The price should be aligned to a price that the company would offer to a third party.

Nishana Gosai, senior transfer pricing executive at Baker McKenzie, says that despite having transfer policies in place, most large multinational companies find it difficult to control every aspect of its business.

Gosai, former head of the transfer pricing unit at the South African Revenue Service (SARS), says there is a rising perception that transfer-pricing transgressions are criminal and should be met with criminal sanction.