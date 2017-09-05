Business

WhatsApp wants firms to be able to chat with clients using the app

It has started a pilot programme that will feature a green badge next to a business contact, indicating that the firm is verified by WhatsApp

05 September 2017 - 17:40 Supantha Mukherjee
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

Facebook is gearing up to make money from WhatsApp, the messaging service used by more than 1-billion people every day, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

WhatsApp is testing features that would allow businesses to chat with their clients on the app, according to the report. It has started a pilot programme that would feature a green badge next to a business contact, indicating that the business was verified by the messaging service, the WSJ reported.

"We do intend on charging businesses in the future," chief operating officer Matt Idema told the Journal in an interview.

Started in 2009, WhatsApp was acquired by Facebook for an eye-popping $22bn in 2014. While WhatsApp had little revenue at the time of the deal, the purchase price was slightly more than the market value of Sony.

Facebook has not focused on WhatsApp so far. The social network had started showing adverts inside its Messenger app in July to further monetise the chat service.

Idema declined to describe the paid features or say when they would make their debut, according to the report. "We don’t have the details of monetisation figured out," he told the WSJ.

Reuters

Facebook to train jobless Brazil youths

One in four Brazilians aged 18 to 24, most of whom have more formal education than their parents, were unemployed at the start of 2017
World
8 days ago

WhatsApp — a new source for medical drugs when stocks dry up

When all-too frequent ‘stock-outs’ occur at public health facilities in the Eastern Cape, health workers use WhatsApp to source supplies
Life
5 days ago

