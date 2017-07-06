Government ‘vindicated’ as court lifts fisheries interdict

The Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries says it feels vindicated following this week’s ruling by the High Court in Cape Town which lifted a previous interdict preventing it from awarding permits to existing and new rights holders for inshore trawl fishery for hake and sole.

Earlier this year, Viking Inshore Fishing Holdings obtained an interdict to bar 27 fishing companies, including itself, from starting to catch their 2017 quotas.

Viking argued that its fishing quotas were cut by 60% despite its empowerment credentials, and that the formula used by the government to allocate new quotas was irrational, unfair and illegal.

The company said the reduction in its quota would place its fish processing factory and the jobs of 179 workers in Mossel Bay at risk.

The factory has been closed since the legal action began and workers have either been employed outside Mossel Bay or paid to sit at home.

Earlier this year, the court concurred with Viking’s arguments, saying the company had established a prima facie case that the department’s rights allocations for the inshore hake and sole fishery were "unlawful, irrational and procedurally unfair".

In terms of the interdict granted earlier this year, the inshore trawl fishery for hake and sole were suspended until the matter was heard fully by the High Court in Cape Town. Arguments were heard from April.

This week, the court ruled in favour of the department.

In a majority ruling, the court held that the department had followed due process, had explained fully the entire allocation method, and had given reasonable explanations of its attempt to give effect to the Marine Living Resources Act as well as the Constitution.

"The order made by the court has vindicated the department’s attempts to ensure that new entrants in the hake inshore trawl sector are able to utilise the fishing rights granted to them in terms of section 18 of the Marine Living Resources Amendment Act," said Siphokazi Ndudane, the department’s deputy director-general for fisheries.

"The court went on to say that the decision made by the [department] cannot be said to be irrational, inexplicable or unreasonable.

"This is a victory for both the department and small fishing companies who have been prevented from operating in the sector for the past six months."

The government has been looking to open up the sector to smaller players. In 2016, President Jacob Zuma signed into law the Marine Living Resources Amendment Act, which recognises small-scale fishermen who were previously marginalised by the process followed in the allocation of fishing rights.

Tim Reddell, the group operations director for Viking, said: "We understand the need for transformation but still believe the allocation process was ill-conceived and does not adequately take into account the investments made and jobs created by the established industry. We will study the judgement in detail.

"Our court action was never about denying new entrants fair access to marine resources. It was never about protecting so-called ‘white interests’ or ‘directors’ profits’," he said. "It was always about giving our shareholding workers in a closely knit family business the ability to provide for their families."

The South African Deep Sea Trawling Industry Association, which represents established operators, has previously dismissed perceptions that the industry is untransformed, and has said fragmentation or the allocation of fishing rights to more companies is detrimental to the sector.

The association has argued in the past that the problem is often that too many fishing allocations are given to too many small fishermen, raising issues of viability.

Such fishermen had no alternative but to offer the allocations to big firms to catch on their behalf.