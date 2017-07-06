Companies paying more attention to pay gaps, study finds

JSE-listed companies are growing more sensitive to their internal pay gaps, awarding junior workers much higher salary increases than senior executives in an attempt to narrow the divide, says PwC.

For the 12 months to April 2017, JSE-listed firms gave junior workers an average 16% salary increase, while executives received an average 5.7% rise in pay, PwC said on Thursday on the release of its report into the remuneration trends of executive directors.

Inflation over the period averaged 6.6%. Executives were awarded increases below this because they came off a much higher base relative to junior workers.

The large salaries paid to executives continue to be a hot topic of debate in a country with rising unemployment and one of the worst rates of inequality in the world.