Commission takes a close look at timeshare contracts

The National Consumer Commission’s inquiry panel into the vacation ownership or "timeshare" industry has identified the resale of points as one of the key issues it will focus on in its investigation.

The panel, lead by former chairwoman of the National Consumer Tribunal Diane Terblanche, began hearing directly from consumers on Monday in Pretoria.

Terblanche said that when it came to timeshare contracts consumers were often left with more questions than answers regarding the nature of the product they had bought.

Some consumers told the panel that they bought holiday points, believing it was an investment, only to discover later that they could not resell those points for the amount they bought them for.

"Points have no value. You cannot trade in it," said retired Timo Schambreel, who has been a Holiday Club member for 15 years. The Holiday Club is a subsidiary of the Beekman Group.

Buying into timeshare generally refers to the purchase of time, usually measured in weeks, at a particular resort or property. The points system, however, usually allows consumers to go holidaying at various destinations associated with the club the points were bought from.

But all of these systems may vary from club to club.

Schambreel had purchased two annual weeks from the Holiday Club. When he is unable to take use of his full two weeks the club substitutes them with points, which Schambreel considers forfeiture. He cannot redeem these points for cash, though he has serviced his annual levy with the club.

"If the Holiday Club would be liquidated, what is the value of my 96 available points accrued?" asked Schambreel.

Self-employed Ebrahim Mayet agreed with Schambreel’s view. "Points, bottomline, are a scam. Points only exist on paper. Points are worth a big, fat zero," he said.

Mayet said he was told upon signing his timeshare contract that he could cancel it at anytime but that this agreement was later reneged on, with him being charged a cancellation fee of about R23,000.

"They told us, ‘you cannot cancel the contract. It’s perpetual.’ If we die our children will inherit our debt," he told the panel.

When Mayet stopped servicing his levies by reversing his debit orders, he was told he would be blacklisted.

There is no standard system for calculating the value of points for resale, yet it is a growing industry according to the Vacation Ownership Association of Southern Africa (Voasa).

Consumers often "sell" points for next to nothing, desperately trying to escape a club.

Businessman Siya Phewa, who resells points, was among those who made submissions and told the panel that he makes his money by buying "stock" or points online and reselling them to club members seeking to upgrade their points balance.

Terblanche said that it was important for the panel’s recommendation report to deal with the value of points and the substitution of weeks with points.

"The question one should be looking at is the substitutability of the points for what you initially bought," she said.

Terblanche added that there appeared to be a pattern emerging from the submissions heard on Monday, which include, signing of deals in high-pressure circumstances, low availability of accommodation, difficulty in cancelling contracts and unhappiness with the points system.